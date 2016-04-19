Tafelberg school site not for sale!

19 April 2016 1:57 PM

Last week the Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre in the Western Cape filed papers in the High Court on behalf of Sea Point resident, Mrs Thozama Adonisi, and others, requesting the Western Cape Provincial Government be blocked from selling the Tafelberg School site in Sea Point. Residents of Sea Point along with Reclaim the City, a social movement of working class people, students, tenants and young professionals , are trying to block the sale of the state owned land to a private buyer as it could be used for affordable housing instead. Redi finds out more.