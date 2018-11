How have languages opened up your world?

28 April 2016 5:03 PM

How can languages be used to open up ones world? Lovelyn Nwadeyi in her bold speech before a congregation at Stellenbosch University spoke about learning from her white friends that for them it was ok to call an adult by their first name. Something in Xhosa she would never do. For her it was always uMama or uTata. For her using an adult’s first name to address them was disrespectful. This morning we asked listeners, have you decided to take up another language? Why? How has learning another language opened up your world?