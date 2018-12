Dr Schomer-Ways to make a good first impression

12 April 2016 12:53 PM

There are definite rules of engagement when it comes to making a great first impression. You’re probably familiar with many of them: Dress for the part, watch your body language, and, especially if you’re an introvert, keep your anxiety levels in check. However, great impressions go beyond great first impressions. If you’re going to get people on your side—at work, in your romantic life, or just among your friends and colleagues in general—you’re going to need to have a great follow-up act.