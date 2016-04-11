11 April 2016 1:07 PM

Two weeks ago the EFF’s Commander in Chief, Julius Malema, stepped up onto the Unisa auditorium stage and received his BA qualification. While studying towards this degree, Malema has managed to launch a political party, take the President of the country to the Constitutional Court and prepare his party’s local government election manifesto to be launched at the end of the month. He has been successful in juggling these tasks because of Distance Learning. With the ongoing Fees Must Fall protests dominating public discourse, distance learning institutions can also be a way to alleviate the burden on traditional tertiary institutions who are bursting and are filled to capacity.