Sanral to send the sheriff to collect debt

22 March 2016 12:35 PM

The SA National Roads Agency Limited announced yesterday that it had started issuing summonses to individuals who had not settled their e-toll debt. The agency said the "decision to issue summonses came at the end of an extensive period of communications" between itself and "vehicle owners who neglected to pay outstanding debts". Redi speaks to Howard Dembowsky from the Justice Project about what the law stipulates.