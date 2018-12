Family Matters-Dealing with fussy eaters

11 April 2016 12:44 PM

The Sunday Times two weeks ago featured an article looking at this very issue. According to a new study by Johannesburg speech therapist, Zeenat Ebrahim, fussy eating isn’t just a sign of a fussy personality but it can indicate a range of disorders, from sensory integration issues to attention deficit disorders and even varying degrees of autism. We speak to family dietician and nutritionist, Anne Till, about how to deal with fussy eaters.