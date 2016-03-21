The idea that our kids can do and achieve anything they put their minds to—can be deeply alluring to parents. What parent wouldn’t want to believe that their children’s achievement is limited only by imagination, and to encourage their kids to pursue ambitious goals, like becoming a surgeon or a tech company founder? What could possibly be wrong with telling our kids they can be anything?
Family Matters- Why telling your child they can be anything they want to be is bad
|
21 December 2016 12:37 PM
|
15 December 2016 2:30 PM
|
14 December 2016 2:16 PM
|
14 December 2016 2:01 PM
|
13 December 2016 2:07 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:56 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:51 PM
|
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year
|
13 December 2016 12:49 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:48 PM
|
8 December 2016 2:01 PM