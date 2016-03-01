Dr Schomer- cliques and their effect on productivity.

1 March 2016 1:10 PM

According to a 2013 CareerBuilder cliques are not necessarily something for schools only but also the workplace. 43% of people surveyed said their office is populated by cliques, or tightly knit groups of co-workers who socialize in and outside of the office, and often exclude others. Dr Schomer gives us advice on how to deal with cliques in our different spaces and their effects on how productivity.