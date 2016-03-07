According to a field survey by the SA Institute of Race Relations, which found that more than half (54%) of citizens felt race relations had improved since 1994, race relations in South Africa are actually in a good state. The organisation says that this is despite a perception created in the press and social media of a country on the verge of a race war. Redi unpacks these findings with the institute.
SA Institute of Race Relations Report finds that SA race relations in good state
