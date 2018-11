Entrepreneur Corner- Cappeny Estates

2 March 2016 1:49 PM

This morning in our Entrepreneur Corner we profile husband and wife power couple and strawberry farmers, Xolani and Yoliswa Gumede. They have proved the doubters wrong and have successfully established a thriving strawberry farm in Ballito, Kwa-Zulu Natal. It’s the first time in recorded history that strawberries have been grown commercially on the KZN North Coast.