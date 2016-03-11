2016 marks the 200 year anniversary of the formation of the Zulu nation by King Shaka. To highlight this momentous event, Zulu 200, an initiative led by King Zwelithini, has been staging events and celebrations around the country. This morning we explore the tension between our individual cultural identities and a common national South African identity.
Friday Stand-In Ndumiso Ngcobo- South African identities vs Cultural identities
