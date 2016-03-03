Child marriages in South Africa and across the continent

3 March 2016 12:48 PM

In South Africa 131 child brides got married in 2014 and of these, six were not marrying for the first time. According to the latest Statistics SA Marriages and Divorces report the number of child brides has in fact gone down from previous years, but the numbers are still worrying. We speak to private law professor, Prof Thandabantu Nhlapo, on the state of child marriages in SA and across the continent.