SONA: Rules of parliament

11 February 2016 2:23 PM

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete on Tuesday announced that there will be no ‘points of order’ allowed during The State of the Nation Address.Mbete said there will be no disruptions allowed inside the chamber on Thursday while the President is delivering his speech. Gugu speaks to Constitutional law expert at University of Cape Town Prof Pierre De Vos about the new rules in parliament and whether they allow this.