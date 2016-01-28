The Best of Redi Tlhabi

All you need to know about travel insurance


If you have ever travelled out of the country, you would have had to consider whether or not to take travel insurance. With the world becoming more accessible for travel and people moving around much more often it is no wonder that the global travel insurance industry is estimated to be worth $10-billion a year. Redi speaks to the Deputy Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance about travel insurance.

EWN Headlines
Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe
Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe

The seven-year-old was stabbed multiple times in a bathroom at his school last week, allegedly by an older boy.
Sixty-five people injured in Paris protests: police
Sixty-five people injured in Paris protests: police

Reuters images showed about a dozen cars on fire in roads around the capital’s famous Champs-Elysees avenue.
Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng
Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng

For many of those who do get their degree, it is a show of resilience and persistence in the midst of challenges faced.
