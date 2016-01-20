Redi speaks to Justice Malala, political commentator and Author about his book 'We Have Now Begun our Descent'. The book looks at the state of our nation with particular focus on President Zuma and our institutions of democracy that he believes are falling apart or are being captured by a narrow and deeply corrupt elite built around Zuma.
The state of South Africa, in conversation with Justice Malala
21 December 2016 12:37 PM
15 December 2016 2:30 PM
14 December 2016 2:16 PM
14 December 2016 2:01 PM
13 December 2016 2:07 PM
13 December 2016 12:56 PM
13 December 2016 12:51 PM
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year
13 December 2016 12:49 PM
13 December 2016 12:48 PM
8 December 2016 2:01 PM