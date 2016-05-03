On Technobyte Eusebius and Aki ask if Snapchat is the new Whatsapp. They also talk about one of the world’s most successful games Call of Duty which is set to launch a new game and Google patents technology that could help your vision.
Technobyte : Snapchat the new whatsapp?
Technobyte with Aki: Did Facebook influence the US election?
