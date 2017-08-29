In conversation with Mbuyiselo Botha, Kopano Ratele & Magistrate Daniel Thulare. We're talking about the issue of contact and care for children. This is a major challenge in the province. Chief Magistrate Daniel Thulare, who's joined us before on the show, is back to talk more about this as it's his line of work.
CapeTalk Dads
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
CapeTalk Dads: How do they pass on their Heritage to their offspring
|
25 September 2018 9:51 PM
|
11 September 2018 9:59 PM
|
21 August 2018 10:15 PM
|
14 August 2018 10:16 PM
|
7 August 2018 10:35 PM
|
24 July 2018 10:53 PM
|
17 July 2018 10:16 PM
|
10 July 2018 10:28 PM
|
3 July 2018 10:44 PM