CapeTalk Dads: Physical or intimate contact between father and child.

11 July 2017 10:10 PM

In conversation with Mbuyiselo Botha & Mesia Gumede and in studio Lukhanyo Calata & Thomas Sepheka. As fathers, what do we allow or not when it comes to intimacy with our children? Are there restrictions we place on ourselves and our children on the extend of physical contact in public vs in the home? How much of our own upbringing has had an impact on how we are with our children?