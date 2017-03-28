In this week's edition of #CapeTalkDads, we together with Mbuyiselo Botha and Kopano Ratele explore men's complicity, silence and activism in the face of rape culture in South Africa and how that relates to the fathers we are and the children we raise.
CapeTalk Dads
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
CapeTalk Dads: How do they pass on their Heritage to their offspring
|
25 September 2018 9:51 PM
|
11 September 2018 9:59 PM
|
21 August 2018 10:15 PM
|
14 August 2018 10:16 PM
|
7 August 2018 10:35 PM
|
24 July 2018 10:53 PM
|
17 July 2018 10:16 PM
|
10 July 2018 10:28 PM
|
3 July 2018 10:44 PM