BeautifulNews.

7 November 2018 9:39 PM

Guest: Athenkosi Nzala. A blazing fire has swept through Khayelitsha again. Hundreds of homes have burnt to the ground, and thousands are now homeless. Having just begun their end-of-year exams, pupils are left at a loss, as uniforms, books, and study notes turn to ash. With their futures on the line, Athenkosi Nzala is stepping in to make sure learners can still excel. “Young students need help now more than ever,” he says.