BeautifulNews.

4 July 2018 10:06 PM

Discription: In 2013, at only 9-years-old, Malikah Hamza became the youngest South African hockey player to scoop a professional sponsorship contract with Mr Price Sport. At aged 11 she became the only female cricketer in the world to be sponsored by the international sportswear giant, Slazenger. Malikah’s natural ability in the sport saw her become the youngest woman ever to compete at professional level when she played for the Western Province Combined Club XI against Zimbabwe’s Senior Women’s National Team in a T20 International. This incredible 14 year old sporting sensation hopes to one day play for the Proteas team and with her skill, there is no reason why her dream should not become a reality Malikah and her father Boebie Hamza spoke to Koketso about her journey Guest: Malikah Hamza.