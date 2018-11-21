Donald Trump defends Ivanka over personal email use – video

21 November 2018 4:47 AM

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The president’s daughter, Ivanka, a senior White House adviser, reportedly used a private account to send hundreds of emails to aides, Cabinet secretaries and assistants throughout much of 2017. First uncovered during a White House ethics review, the findings raise questions over whether Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, which calls for a permanent archive of all official communication. A spokesman for her attorney said Trump only used the account before she was fully briefed on White House rules and did not use it to discuss classified information