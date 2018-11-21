Zain speaks to SJC general secretary, Axolile Notywala, said: “It’s a victory for the poor, the often forgotten and those who hold real power in this country. Now that power must be realised through activating this right to protest without fear of being criminalised by the state”.
You can now protest without fear of the law
|
First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction
|
27 November 2018 6:01 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:39 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:26 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:04 AM
|
26 November 2018 6:02 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:42 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:28 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:07 AM
|
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit
|
26 November 2018 4:41 AM
|
23 November 2018 6:02 AM