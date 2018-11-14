Celebrities lose their homes in California wildfires

14 November 2018 4:52 AM

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Having claimed at least 42 victims, Northern California’s Camp Fire has become the state’s deadliest single wildfire ever. More than a dozen coroner search and recovery teams are combing the area around Paradise — a town of 27,000 that was almost completely incinerated — for remains as well as signs of life. Authorities expect the death toll to continue rising. Meanwhile, some relatives of those missing are still holding out hope. “Until the final word comes,” said one woman searching for her uncle, “you keep fighting against it.” Outside Los Angeles, the Woolsey Fire has killed two and burned nearly 100,000 acres. Gov. Jerry Brown called increasingly long fire seasons — the result of climate change — the “new abnormal.”