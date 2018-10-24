Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lays out actions being taken by the United States against Saudis that are suspected in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He also says the penalties will not be the only measures taken by the U.S. government.
Secretary of state Pompeo on actions against Saudis for killing of Khashoggi
|
First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction
|
27 November 2018 6:01 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:39 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:26 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:04 AM
|
26 November 2018 6:02 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:42 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:28 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:07 AM
|
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit
|
26 November 2018 4:41 AM
|
23 November 2018 6:02 AM