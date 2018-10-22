Saudis admit Khashoggi died in consulate, top officials arrested

22 October 2018 4:41 AM

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Fox News that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a "tremendous mistake" and part of a rogue operation. Al-Jubeir said that Saudi Arabia was taking action and had arrested 18 people. Those arrested include a close aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the deputy intelligence director. On Saturday, President Trump said: "I'm not satisfied until we find the answer.” But the US president said that, although sanctions were a possibility, halting an arms deal would "hurt us more than it would hurt them”. The UK, France and Germany issued a joint statement expressing shock at the death and demanding a full explanation, saying: "Nothing can justify this killing and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.” The Washington Post, which published articles by Mr Khashoggi, said the Saudi government had "shamefully and repeatedly offered one lie after another. Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune