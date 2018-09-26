Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault

26 September 2018 4:48 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune It is time for justice, Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you,” a judge told Bill Cosby at his sentencing. “The day has come. The time has come.” Cosby, 81, was sent to jail for three to 10 years for sexually assaulting a woman 14 years ago. The judge denied him bail. He “took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it,” the woman, Andrea Constand, wrote in her victim impact statement. Cosby declined to address the court. Cosby’s lawyers emphasized his age, health problems and history of charitable work in a bid for leniency, but the strategy did not work