On Wednesday, Ian Buruma, editor of the New York Review of Books, resigned after publishing a personal essay by former Canadian radio host Jian Ghomeshi about his experience being accused by over 20 women of sexual assault and harassment. Critics say “Reflections From a Hashtag” downplayed the seriousness of the allegations and afforded Ghomeshi, who was acquitted of criminal charges, a platform many victims don’t have. Zain Johnson speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune
New York review of books editor leaves amid uproar over #MeToo essay
First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction
27 November 2018 6:01 AM
27 November 2018 5:39 AM
27 November 2018 5:26 AM
27 November 2018 5:04 AM
26 November 2018 6:02 AM
26 November 2018 5:42 AM
26 November 2018 5:28 AM
26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit
26 November 2018 4:41 AM
23 November 2018 6:02 AM