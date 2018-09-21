New York review of books editor leaves amid uproar over #MeToo essay

21 September 2018 4:58 AM

On Wednesday, Ian Buruma, editor of the New York Review of Books, resigned after publishing a personal essay by former Canadian radio host Jian Ghomeshi about his experience being accused by over 20 women of sexual assault and harassment. Critics say “Reflections From a Hashtag” downplayed the seriousness of the allegations and afforded Ghomeshi, who was acquitted of criminal charges, a platform many victims don’t have. Zain Johnson speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune