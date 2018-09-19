Florence death toll rises to 34, including 3 young children, in Carolinas, Virginia

19 September 2018 4:56 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune This is historic.” That’s how one National Weather Service meteorologist described the amount of rain the storm has dumped on North Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Florence threatened more destruction on Tuesday as swollen rivers pushed higher in the Carolinas and flash flood advisories were issued for cities along the storm’s northeast trajectory, including Washington, New York and Boston. But across the Carolinas, residents struggled with the aftermath. Curfews were in effect, and thousands of people remained out of their homes with no certainty of when they would be able to return.