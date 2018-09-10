US Open 2018 Naomi Osaka wins after Serena Williams outburst

10 September 2018 4:44 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune On Sunday, the three code violations that cost runner-up Serena Williams a match game and possibly helped give champion Naomi Osaka the trophy resulted in the tournament referee’s office fining Williams a total of $17,000. It was a debacle, Abs, beginning with chair umpire Carlos Ramos giving Williams a warning for allegedly receiving coaching and later a point penalty over her smashing a racket. Williams then accused Ramos of stealing the point from her, calling him a “thief,” resulting in the game penalty for verbal abuse. Williams accused Ramos of sexism, setting off a debate that took over the sports world today. Billie Jean King, a former World No. 1 professional tennis player and namesake of the stadium hosting the U.S. Open, came to Williams' defense, stating there is a double standard in how women are depicted and considered in sports — especially when they are outspoken