Hear audio of Woodward's phone call with Trump

Zain Johnson speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Watergate Journalist Woodward Releases “Fear”: A forthcoming book by Watergate journalist Bob Woodward paints a harrowing portrait of the Trump presidency, based on in-depth interviews with administration officials and other principals. Woodward writes that his book is drawn from hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand participants and witnesses that were conducted on “deep background,” meaning the information could be used but he would not reveal who provided it. His account is also drawn from meeting notes, personal diaries and government documents. A central theme of the book is the stealthy machinations used by those in Trump’s inner sanctum to try to control his impulses and prevent disasters, both for the president personally and for the nation he was elected to lead. Woodward describes “an administrative coup d’etat” and a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch, with senior aides conspiring to pluck official papers from the president’s desk so he couldn’t see or sign them.

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery

Local media reported that the former Cheetahs player and coach had lost almost a third of his blood in the incident, was in intensive care at the city’s Montana Hospital, but was out of immediate danger.
Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrate in Sea Point
Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrate in Sea Point

Employees are unhappy with their working conditions and pay.

SAPS, Correctional Services Dept to target gangs in prison, says Cele
SAPS, Correctional Services Dept to target gangs in prison, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the 26s, 27s and 28s gangs will be targeted.
