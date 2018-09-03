Obama's eulogies of John McCain were historic

3 September 2018 4:41 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The America of John McCain does not need to be made great again, because it is already great.” Those were the words of Meghan McCain at the funeral of former Senator John McCain, before her eulogy was interrupted by applause — not typical at Washington Cathedral. President Donald Trump, pointedly uninvited, engaged in what by now is a familiar weekend routine. He sent a series of angry tweets aimed at some political adversaries, then left the White House to play a round of golf at his resort in Virginia. Meanwhile, during a funeral the long-serving politician and decorated war hero planned himself, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama talked about McCain’s dedication to America’s leadership in the world and his hatred of tyrants — speeches many onlookers took as a rebuke of Trump and the divisive way in which he has chosen to lead the country. “So much of our politics can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult, in phony controversies and manufactured outrage,” Obama said. “It’s a politics that pretends to be brave, but in fact is born of fear. John called on us to be bigger than that. He called on us to be better than that