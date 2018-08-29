Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Algeria’s foreign minister visits SA with his country facing massive power struggles ahead of next year’s presidential election


Abs speaks to EWN's Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish Military-linked company loses the contract to word Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam on the Nile. Kenya’s deputy chief justice arrested on corruption charges

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
WC Economic Opportunities & Tourism Dept to seek report on capsized boat
WC Economic Opportunities & Tourism Dept to seek report on capsized boat

The catamaran went under with five British tourists and three crew members on board during a cruise on Monday.

War of words erupts between Public Works Minister & Scopa over CFO post
War of words erupts between Public Works Minister & Scopa over CFO post

Scopa’s investigation into the appointment of Boitumelo Cox Mokgoro has been suspended due to procedural flaws in how it handled a report on the matter by the Public Service Commission.

Malema & Shivambu a flagrant abuse to criminal justice system, says Gordhan
Malema & Shivambu a flagrant abuse to criminal justice system, says Gordhan

The minister says the so-called charge sheet drafted by the EFF is baseless and contains a set of lies, fake news and fabrications.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us