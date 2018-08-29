Abs speaks to EWN's Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish Military-linked company loses the contract to word Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam on the Nile. Kenya’s deputy chief justice arrested on corruption charges
Algeria’s foreign minister visits SA with his country facing massive power struggles ahead of next year’s presidential election
First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction
27 November 2018 6:01 AM
27 November 2018 5:39 AM
27 November 2018 5:26 AM
27 November 2018 5:04 AM
26 November 2018 6:02 AM
26 November 2018 5:42 AM
26 November 2018 5:28 AM
26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit
26 November 2018 4:41 AM
23 November 2018 6:02 AM