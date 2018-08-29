Trump warns Google, Facebook and Twitter in row over bias

29 August 2018 4:51 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune President Trump attacked Google because search results turn up news stories from mainstream news organizations, which tend to be critical, rather than supportive views from lesser-known organizations. He hinted that he might take action, and later expanded his criticism to include Facebook and Twitter. Monday night, at the White House State Dining Room, Trump urged evangelical leaders to use their pulpits to help Republicans win in the midterm elections.