Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The 14-year battle to deport a former Nazi guard from the U.S. came to an end after he was sent to Germany. Jakiw Palij, 95, had been living in New York for decades, after lying on his immigration papers and claiming to be a refugee. He is believed to have been the last adjudicated Nazi criminal in the United States. Like other young men from Poland and Ukraine during the German occupation, Palij was trained by the SS as an 18-year-old. He is believed to have served as an armed guard at Trawniki in 1943. On one day that year, more than 6,000 Jewish men, women and children died in the camp. Palij has long denied participating in any killings, saying that he had merely guarded bridges and rivers. The SS forced him to work for them, he said, threatening to kill him and his family. On Tuesday, the White House announced that Trump had dispatched immigration authorities to apprehend Palij and wheel him on a stretcher from his home in Queens to an air ambulance to Düsseldorf then on to a nursing home near Münster, in northwestern Germany.