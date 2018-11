15 August 2018 4:49 AM

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Peter Strzok’s lawyer claims Deputy Director David Bowdich ordered his client’s dismissal on Friday. A key member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team last year after the discovery of personal text messages he sent to a colleague criticizing President Trump. Strzok’s attorney says the move contradicts an earlier decision by the FBI to discipline Strzok with a demotion and a 60-day suspension. “This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans,” he said.