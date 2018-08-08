Alex Jones and Infowars test the limit of free speech on the internet

8 August 2018 4:57 AM

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Alex Jones, founder of the website and radio show Infowars and trafficker in unfounded conspiracy theories, seethed after Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Pinterest and other sites removed his programming. He linked the removals to a plot involving Democrats, China, “globalists” and “corporatists” to silence him and urged supporters to keep buying merchandise from his Infowars website: “Feed your gladiator,” he said. Jones and his supporters say his First Amendment rights are being trampled as most tech companies had long followed a hands-off policy toward Jones, whose crusades include demonizing parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook shooting — which he claims never happened. But this week Apple, Facebook and YouTube have all scrubbed some of Jones’ content from their platforms, citing violations of hate speech policies. In a court filing on a recent defamation suit against Jones, four free-speech experts said that “False speech does not serve the public interest the way that true speech does. And indeed, there is no constitutional value in false statements of fact.”