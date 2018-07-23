23 July 2018 4:38 AM

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Backpedaling from agreeing with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Kremlin had no reason to meddle in U.S. elections, President Donald Trump further shocked Washington — including his own national intelligence director — by inviting Putin to the White House. Now Congress is united, the Senate voting 98-0 to object to a proposal — disavowed by Trump — to present a U.S. diplomat for Moscow’s interrogation. In a fresh switch Friday, the White House contradicted Russian sources that said it was considering tolerating a referendum to decide the fate of conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.