Wimbledon 2018 Angelique Kerber beats Serena Williams to win title

16 July 2018 4:43 AM

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The seven-time Wimbledon winner bested Julia Goerges in just 70 minutes to reach her 10th final at the All England Club, but fell to German Angelique Kerber in just over an hour. Williams suffered a health scare 10 months ago after complications from giving birth led to blood clots that required multiple surgeries. The 36-year-old said, “I just feel like when I don’t have anything to lose, I just can play so free.” If she would have won Saturday, Williams she would have tied Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Instead, Kerber wins her third grand slam.