Trump says 'no problem' in NATO touting allies' spending pledges

13 July 2018 4:54 AM

Linzi Bourhill, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Trump said NATO allies had agreed to his demand for a significant increase in military spending, but other leaders offered differing accounts. Trump earlier called allies “delinquent” in their military spending and urging them to more than double their expenditures. He also accused Germany of being “captive to Russia because it’s getting so much of its energy from Russia.” Chancellor Angela Merkel, who grew up under Soviet domination, issued a polite rejoinder: that now-unified Germans “can make our own policies and make our own decisions.” Trump did, however, sign the 23-page NATO declaration — which is critical of Russia — before meeting Vladimir Putin on Monday.