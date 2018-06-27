US Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban

27 June 2018 4:43 AM

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The country’s highest court, in a 5-to-4 decision, upheld President Trump’s ban on visitors from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia, as well as from Venezuela and North Korea. Justice Sonia Sotomayor called it no better than the 1944 decision endorsing the wartime detention of Japanese Americans.