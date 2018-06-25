Billie Jean King say, it doesn’t feel safe to be a gay

25 June 2018 4:39 AM

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Major cities like New York, San Francisco and Toronto celebrated their LGBT communities this weekend, wrapping up Pride Month with characteristic flair. In contrast to the optimism of 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriages, the past several years have offered reminders — from the Supreme Court’s decision siding with the intolerant Colorado baker to the Trump administration’s reversal of Obama-era tolerance policies. In New York, tennis legend Billie Jean King was one of the grand marshals, along with transgender activist Tyler Ford.