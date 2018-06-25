Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Billie Jean King say, it doesn’t feel safe to be a gay


Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Major cities like New York, San Francisco and Toronto celebrated their LGBT communities this weekend, wrapping up Pride Month with characteristic flair. In contrast to the optimism of 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriages, the past several years have offered reminders — from the Supreme Court’s decision siding with the intolerant Colorado baker to the Trump administration’s reversal of Obama-era tolerance policies. In New York, tennis legend Billie Jean King was one of the grand marshals, along with transgender activist Tyler Ford.

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns

The utility says it may have to implement stage one power outages to allow the parastatal to replenish diesel generators and water reserves.
Young activists take a stand against gender-based violence
Young activists take a stand against gender-based violence

The demonstration was led by 16-year-old Pretoria Girls High pupil and rights activist Zulaikha Patel.

SACP calls on govt to approve revised NHI Bill
SACP calls on govt to approve revised NHI Bill

The bill was issued for public comment in June and will be open for further input when the revised bill heads to Parliament.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us