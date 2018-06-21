In trade retaliation, EU to start taxing Harleys, bourbon and other US imports

21 June 2018 4:39 AM

Abs speaks to the European correspondent Katie Macdonald Hungary passes ‘Soros Law’...it’s now a criminal act to assist asylum seekers and also amends constitution so that ‘alien populations ‘ cannot settle in Hungary.... - Is Emmanuel Macron a stickler for titles & protocol? He chastises teen who calls him Manu....so what do we expect of youth when addressing adults?