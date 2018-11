8 June 2018 4:41 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The Late Show” got tense last night when the host, Stephen Colbert, pressed former President Bill Clinton on his remarks about #MeToo. “It seemed tone-deaf to me,” Colbert said, because “your behavior was the most famous example of a powerful man sexually misbehaving in the workplace of my lifetime.” Clinton, who was appearing on “The Late Show” to promote the new novel he wrote with James Patterson, doubled down on much of what he’d said about #MeToo