Pompeo cites progress toward salvaging ‘once in a lifetime’ nuclear summit

1 June 2018 4:46 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune North Korean Official Meets Mike Pompeo: The meeting between the U.S. secretary of state and Kim Yong Chol, right-hand man to Kim Jong Un, is the highest-level visit by a North Korean official in 18 years. After dining together last night, the two are expected to talk further today amid uncertain prospects for the planned June 12 summit between the North Korean leader and President Donald Trump. It’s one of three ongoing diplomatic efforts, including meetings in Singapore and the Korean Demilitarized Zone, aimed at salvaging the potentially historic meeting.