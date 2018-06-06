Mueller accuses Manafort of witness tampering

6 June 2018 4:41 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Robert Mueller Accuses Paul Manafort of Witness Tampering: Prosecutors for the special counsel’s office said President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, currently on house arrest, contacted witnesses in his case through encrypted WhatsApp messages and phone calls, and via an intermediary. One witness said Manafort asked him to commit perjury regarding a secret lobbying campaign in the United States. Manafort faces multiple charges including laundering millions of dollars from lobbying for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine. Prosecutors have asked a judge to revise the terms of his $10 million bail or send him to jail to await trial