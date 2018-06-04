World on brink of trade war as US slaps tariffs on allies

4 June 2018 4:48 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Tariffs Start Trade War: Allies or Alloys? What does the Trump administration want? The White House says it’ll levy 25 percent taxes on steel and 10 percent on aluminum for trading partners that were previously exempt from the tariffs announced in March. In response, Canada said it would tax $12.8 billion of American goods at rates up to 25 percent. Mexico is considering duties on steel, pork and various crops. And the EU released a 10-page list of retaliatory tariffs, with France and Germany calling the U.S. move “illegal.” Meanwhile, the G-7 summit begins Friday in Canada, where President Trump will face allies’ ire over steel and aluminum tariffs.