Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Trump pulls out of North Korea summit meeting with Kim Jong-un


Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune North Korea Cancels Meeting: “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.” That was President Trump, writing to Kim Jong-un of North Korea to let him know that their June 12 meeting is officially canceled. Everyone said it would happen, Abs .But he left the door open to future talks. For its part, North Korea says Kim Jong Un is still willing to meet Donald Trump "at any time and in any way.” Kim Kye Gwan, a top official at North Korea's Foreign Ministry, said in comments published Friday by the country's state-run news agency KCNA that Trump's decision runs counter to the global community's wishes for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender

The suspect allegedly demanded R100,000 in exchange for the contract.

#RandReport: Rand rand, stocks slide as trade tensions weigh
#RandReport: Rand rand, stocks slide as trade tensions weigh

At 1545 GMT the rand traded at 13.9500 per dollar, 0.25% weaker than its New York close of 13.9150.

EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos
EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos

Addressing his party supporters last week, Julius Malema called on his supporters to ‘deal decisively’ with some journalists whom he mentioned by name.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us