ABC cans Roseanne after TV star's racist tweet

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune ABC canceled “Roseanne” hours after its star and co-creator, Roseanne Barr, posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, who was a top adviser to President Obama. The show had just finished a smash-hit comeback season, and received the green light for a second one. But network executives had been worried about Barr’s Twitter feed, which was full of conspiracy theories and hateful speech. On Tuesday, Barr wrote of Jarrett, who is African-American: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” The network’s entertainment president called the statement “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”
