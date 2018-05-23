Trump won’t say if he has confidence in deputy attorney general Rosenstein

23 May 2018 4:52 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune President Trump met with the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, above, and the FBU director, Christopher Wray. a day after he demanded that the Justice Department investigate whether it or the FBI had “infiltrated or surveilled” his campaign at the behest of the Obama administration. Now, Republican Congressional lawmakers will review classified information about an alleged FBI mole after Trump claimed the bureau had “implanted” an informant in his campaign for political purposes. According to the FBI, the source had informal meetings with Trump campaign advisers George Papadopoulos and Carter Page, whose contacts with Russia were under scrutiny. Some see the Justice Department’s agreement to share information with lawmakers as capitulation to political concerns, which puts the safety of a source — who was now been widely named — in danger. Legal experts said such a presidential intervention had little precedent and could force a clash between Mr. Trump and his Justice Department that would be reminiscent of Richard Nixon during Watergate